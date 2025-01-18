Moncrieffe and Seattle U host Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-8, 1-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (7-10, 2-1 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-8, 1-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (7-10, 2-1 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -8.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Southern Utah after Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 22 points in Seattle U’s 82-62 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Redhawks are 5-3 in home games. Seattle U ranks eighth in the WAC with 12.1 assists per game led by Maleek Arington averaging 4.6.

The Thunderbirds have gone 1-2 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Seattle U is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah scores 6.0 more points per game (75.8) than Seattle U allows to opponents (69.8).

The Redhawks and Thunderbirds face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moncrieffe is averaging 15.9 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Redhawks.

Jamir Simpson is averaging 16.2 points for the Thunderbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

