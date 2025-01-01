Mobley leads Akron against Ohio after 30-point showing

Akron Zips (6-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-8) Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Ohio after…

Akron Zips (6-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-8)

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Ohio after Alexus Mobley scored 30 points in Akron’s 80-52 victory over the Miami-Hamilton Harriers.

The Bobcats have gone 2-4 at home. Ohio allows 75.4 points and has been outscored by 17.9 points per game.

The Zips are 0-4 on the road. Akron is fifth in the MAC giving up 63.6 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Ohio scores 57.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 63.6 Akron gives up. Akron averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Ohio gives up.

The Bobcats and Zips match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedi Watkins is shooting 51.6% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bobcats.

Maddie Vejsicky is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 10 points.

