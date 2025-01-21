Mobley and Ohio State host No. 11 Purdue

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -10; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State visits No. 11 Purdue after John Mobley Jr. scored 22 points in Ohio State’s 77-76 overtime loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Boilermakers have gone 9-0 at home. Purdue averages 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 2-5 in Big Ten play. Ohio State scores 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Purdue makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Ohio State has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The Boilermakers and Buckeyes square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 17.9 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Boilermakers.

Bruce Thornton is scoring 17.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Buckeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.