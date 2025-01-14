Mitchell, Missouri Tigers square off against the No. 5 Florida Gators

Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-1, 2-1 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-1, 2-1 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alijah Martin and No. 5 Florida host Mark Mitchell and Missouri in SEC action Tuesday.

The Gators are 8-0 on their home court. Florida ranks fourth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 64.8 points while holding opponents to 36.9% shooting.

The Tigers are 2-1 in SEC play. Missouri is fifth in the SEC scoring 85.1 points per game and is shooting 49.7%.

Florida makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Missouri averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Florida allows.

The Gators and Tigers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 17.2 points and 3.9 assists.

Mitchell is averaging 13.5 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 85.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

