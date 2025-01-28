Mitchell leads No. 9 Marquette against Butler after 21-point showing

Marquette Golden Eagles (17-3, 8-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-11, 2-7 Big East) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (17-3, 8-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-11, 2-7 Big East)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Marquette visits Butler after Stevie Mitchell scored 21 points in Marquette’s 87-74 victory against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-5 in home games. Butler is 0-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 8-1 in Big East play. Marquette is 17-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.9 turnovers per game.

Butler averages 73.2 points, 6.3 more per game than the 66.9 Marquette allows. Marquette averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Butler allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

David Joplin averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. Kameron Jones is averaging 17.6 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.