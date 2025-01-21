Mitchell and the No. 22 Missouri Tigers take on conference foe Texas

Missouri Tigers (15-3, 4-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (12-6, 1-4 SEC) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (15-3, 4-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (12-6, 1-4 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arthur Kaluma and Texas host Mark Mitchell and No. 22 Missouri in SEC action Tuesday.

The Longhorns have gone 8-3 in home games. Texas ranks ninth in the SEC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaluma averaging 6.4.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 against SEC opponents. Missouri is 12-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

Texas scores 80.4 points, 11.3 more per game than the 69.1 Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Texas gives up.

The Longhorns and Tigers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaluma is averaging 13.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Longhorns.

Mitchell is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.