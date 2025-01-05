Missouri visits Green and No. 19 Alabama

Missouri Tigers (11-5, 0-1 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (14-1, 1-0 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (11-5, 0-1 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (14-1, 1-0 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama takes on Missouri after Zaay Green scored 27 points in Alabama’s 79-69 win over the Florida Gators.

The Crimson Tide have gone 8-0 at home. Alabama is sixth in the SEC scoring 84.1 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 0-1 against SEC opponents. Missouri scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

Alabama scores 84.1 points, 24.6 more per game than the 59.5 Missouri gives up. Missouri has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points above the 35.2% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Essence Cody is averaging 11.3 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Crimson Tide.

Grace Slaughter is shooting 52.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.