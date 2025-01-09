Missouri visits Georgia following Turner’s 20-point game

Missouri Tigers (11-6, 0-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (8-8, 0-2 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Missouri Tigers (11-6, 0-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (8-8, 0-2 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays Missouri after Trinity Turner scored 20 points in Georgia’s 73-57 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs are 6-3 on their home court. Georgia has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 0-2 against SEC opponents. Missouri averages 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Georgia’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Missouri allows. Missouri averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Georgia gives up.

The Bulldogs and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Avinger is averaging 9.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs.

Averi Kroenke is averaging 2.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

