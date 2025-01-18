Missouri State visits Walker and Illinois State

Missouri State Bears (7-11, 0-7 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-8, 2-5 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Missouri State Bears (7-11, 0-7 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-8, 2-5 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -9.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Missouri State after Chase Walker scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 66-62 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Redbirds are 6-3 on their home court. Illinois State is seventh in the MVC scoring 76.9 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Bears are 0-7 against MVC opponents. Missouri State ranks seventh in the MVC giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

Illinois State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 70.2 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 71.2 Illinois State gives up.

The Redbirds and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 60.7% and averaging 14.8 points for the Redbirds.

Dez White is averaging 15.4 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

