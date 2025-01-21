Missouri State visits Northern Iowa after White’s 24-point game

Missouri State Bears (7-12, 0-8 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-8, 5-3 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Missouri State Bears (7-12, 0-8 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-8, 5-3 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -11; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on Northern Iowa after Dez White scored 24 points in Missouri State’s 74-68 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Panthers have gone 9-2 at home. Northern Iowa is fourth in the MVC with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Tytan Anderson averaging 8.2.

The Bears are 0-8 in MVC play. Missouri State ranks eighth in the MVC with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Michael Osei-Bonsu averaging 7.1.

Northern Iowa averages 75.7 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 72.4 Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 70.1 points per game, 1.8 more than the 68.3 Northern Iowa allows to opponents.

The Panthers and Bears square off Tuesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is shooting 56.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Panthers.

White is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.