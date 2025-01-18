Missouri State visits Indiana State following Secrist’s 20-point performance

Missouri State Bears (12-4, 4-1 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-13, 1-4 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Missouri State Bears (12-4, 4-1 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (3-13, 1-4 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces Missouri State after Keslyn Secrist scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 63-58 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Sycamores have gone 1-4 at home. Indiana State has a 0-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Bears are 4-1 against MVC opponents. Missouri State ranks third in the MVC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Indiana State is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Missouri State allows to opponents. Missouri State averages 72.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 74.5 Indiana State gives up.

The Sycamores and Bears square off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deja Jones is averaging 8.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Sycamores.

Kyrah Daniels averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.