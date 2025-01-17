Missouri State visits Illinois State following Walker’s 20-point showing

Missouri State Bears (7-11, 0-7 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-8, 2-5 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (7-11, 0-7 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (10-8, 2-5 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces Missouri State after Chase Walker scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 66-62 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Redbirds have gone 6-3 at home. Illinois State ranks sixth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.2 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Bears are 0-7 in conference play. Missouri State is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Illinois State is shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 47.5% Missouri State allows to opponents. Missouri State has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 44.9% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

The Redbirds and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is averaging 9.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Redbirds.

Dez White is shooting 37.6% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

