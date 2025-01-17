Missouri State visits Evansville after Runner’s 24-point showing

Missouri State Bears (11-4, 3-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (11-4, 3-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Missouri State after Camryn Runner scored 24 points in Evansville’s 90-74 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Purple Aces have gone 4-1 at home. Evansville is ninth in the MVC with 11.7 assists per game led by Runner averaging 3.1.

The Bears have gone 3-1 against MVC opponents. Missouri State ranks third in the MVC allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Evansville averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 71.9 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 73.1 Evansville allows.

The Purple Aces and Bears square off Friday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Hartwig is scoring 16.9 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Purple Aces.

Lacy Stokes is averaging 13.1 points, four assists and 2.3 steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

