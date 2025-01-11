Missouri State takes on Southern Illinois after Stokes’ 28-point showing

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-10, 0-3 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-4, 2-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-10, 0-3 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (10-4, 2-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Southern Illinois after Lacy Stokes scored 28 points in Missouri State’s 85-78 win against the Murray State Racers.

The Bears are 6-0 in home games. Missouri State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Salukis have gone 0-3 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois leads the MVC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Gift Uchenna averaging 5.9.

Missouri State is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Southern Illinois allows to opponents. Southern Illinois averages 59.9 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 65.2 Missouri State gives up.

The Bears and Salukis match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stokes is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bears.

Uchenna is shooting 40.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Salukis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Salukis: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.