Missouri State hosts Stirtz and Drake

Drake Bulldogs (17-2, 7-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-13, 0-9 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Missouri State after Bennett Stirtz scored 24 points in Drake’s 81-71 victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Bears have gone 5-4 in home games. Missouri State has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in MVC play. Drake ranks fourth in the MVC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Cam Manyawu averaging 2.5.

Missouri State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Drake allows. Drake averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Missouri State allows.

The Bears and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is averaging 15.5 points for the Bears. Vincent Brady II is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mitch Mascari averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 47.0% from beyond the arc. Stirtz is averaging 17.6 points, seven assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

