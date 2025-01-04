Missouri State hosts Ford and Murray State

Murray State Racers (8-3, 2-0 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (8-3, 2-0 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Missouri State after Haven Ford scored 22 points in Murray State’s 92-69 win against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bears have gone 5-0 in home games. Missouri State ranks seventh in the MVC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Lacy Stokes averaging 3.8.

The Racers are 2-0 against MVC opponents. Murray State is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Missouri State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 26.2 more points per game (90.4) than Missouri State allows to opponents (64.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stokes is averaging 12.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bears.

Ava Learn is averaging 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Racers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Racers: 7-3, averaging 89.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

