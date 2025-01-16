Missouri faces No. 13 Oklahoma, aims to break 4-game skid

Missouri Tigers (11-8, 0-4 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-3, 2-2 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Missouri Tigers (11-8, 0-4 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-3, 2-2 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri heads into the matchup against No. 13 Oklahoma after losing four in a row.

The Sooners have gone 8-1 in home games. Oklahoma is fourth in college basketball averaging 88.5 points and is shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Tigers are 0-4 in conference games. Missouri scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Oklahoma averages 88.5 points, 26.0 more per game than the 62.5 Missouri allows. Missouri averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Oklahoma gives up.

The Sooners and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Verhulst averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc.

Grace Slaughter is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 8-2, averaging 86.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.