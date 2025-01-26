Missouri faces Mississippi State, seeks to stop 6-game slide

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-5, 3-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (11-10, 0-6 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-5, 3-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (11-10, 0-6 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri looks to end its six-game losing streak when the Tigers play Mississippi State.

The Tigers have gone 9-4 in home games. Missouri averages 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 in SEC play. Mississippi State ranks sixth in the SEC allowing 60.5 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

Missouri makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Mississippi State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.0 per game Missouri allows.

The Tigers and Bulldogs square off Monday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is averaging 14 points for the Tigers. Ashton Judd is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jerkaila Jordan is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Eniya Russell is averaging 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

