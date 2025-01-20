Mississippi Valley State visits Florida A&M after Young’s 37-point performance

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-16, 0-5 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-11, 1-3 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-16, 0-5 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-11, 1-3 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rattlers -15.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Mississippi Valley State after Sterling Young scored 37 points in Florida A&M’s 86-76 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Rattlers are 4-1 on their home court. Florida A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC with 12.1 assists per game led by Roderick Coffee III averaging 2.1.

The Delta Devils are 0-5 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 0-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

Florida A&M’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 53.5 points per game, 27.8 fewer points than the 81.3 Florida A&M allows.

The Rattlers and Delta Devils meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milton Matthews averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc.

Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 10.4 points for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 57.6 points, 24.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.