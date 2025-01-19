Mississippi Valley State visits Florida A&M after Young’s 37-point outing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-16, 0-5 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-11, 1-3 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-16, 0-5 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-11, 1-3 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Mississippi Valley State after Sterling Young scored 37 points in Florida A&M’s 86-76 win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Rattlers are 4-1 in home games. Florida A&M is 3-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-5 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-10 record against teams over .500.

Florida A&M averages 70.3 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 84.2 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 53.5 points per game, 27.8 fewer points than the 81.3 Florida A&M gives up.

The Rattlers and Delta Devils meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Rattlers.

Arthur Tate averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 57.6 points, 24.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.