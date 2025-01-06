Mississippi Valley State visits Alabama A&M following Stredic’s 21-point performance

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-12, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-12, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-9, 1-0 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -17.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits Alabama A&M after Alvin Stredic Jr. scored 21 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 84-55 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-4 in home games. Alabama A&M gives up 82.1 points and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-1 in conference play. Mississippi Valley State is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

Alabama A&M scores 76.8 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 85.6 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Alabama A&M allows.

The Bulldogs and Delta Devils meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Bryant is averaging 13.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs.

Arthur Tate is averaging 10.2 points for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 52.8 points, 23.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.