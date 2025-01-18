Mississippi Valley State travels to Bethune-Cookman for conference matchup

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-15, 0-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-11, 2-1 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-15, 0-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-11, 2-1 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -24.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Sanders and Mississippi Valley State visit Brayon Freeman and Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman gives up 72.8 points and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-4 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State allows 84.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 31.1 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The Wildcats and Delta Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Thomas averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

Arthur Tate is scoring 10.1 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 56.6 points, 23.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

