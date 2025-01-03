Mississippi Valley State takes on Alabama State, seeks to end 6-game skid

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (3-10, 1-0 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (3-10, 1-0 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State heads into the matchup with Alabama State after losing six in a row.

The Hornets are 3-1 in home games. Alabama State is 2-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-1 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is seventh in the SWAC with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Serenity Echols averaging 3.7.

Alabama State is shooting 29.5% from the field this season, 15.4 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 57.7 points per game, 22.2 fewer points than the 79.9 Alabama State gives up to opponents.

The Hornets and Delta Devils face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Franklin is averaging 3.2 points for the Hornets.

D’Yanna Maxey is averaging 9.1 points for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 42.0 points, 25.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 28.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 55.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

