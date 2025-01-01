Mississippi Valley State takes on Alabama A&M on 5-game skid

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-5) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-5)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State comes into the matchup with Alabama A&M as losers of five in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-2 in home games. Alabama A&M is seventh in the SWAC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Alisha Wilson averaging 4.8.

The Delta Devils are 0-9 on the road. Mississippi Valley State gives up 82.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 24.7 points per game.

Alabama A&M’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 58.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 66.0 Alabama A&M gives up.

The Bulldogs and Delta Devils match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker is shooting 35.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bulldogs.

D’Yanna Maxey is scoring 8.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.