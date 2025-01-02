Mississippi Valley State takes on Alabama A&M on 5-game losing streak

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-5) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-10) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-5)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State heads into the matchup with Alabama A&M after losing five in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-2 at home. Alabama A&M is fifth in the SWAC scoring 63.2 points while shooting 37.6% from the field.

The Delta Devils are 0-9 on the road. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Alabama A&M averages 63.2 points per game, 19.6 fewer points than the 82.8 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 58.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 66.0 Alabama A&M gives up.

The Bulldogs and Delta Devils face off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker is averaging 13.6 points for the Bulldogs.

D’Yanna Maxey is shooting 36.5% and averaging 8.7 points for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

