Mississippi Valley State plays Alabama State on 10-game road skid

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (3-10, 1-0 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State will aim to stop its 10-game road slide when the Delta Devils visit Alabama State.

The Hornets have gone 3-1 at home. Alabama State has a 2-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Delta Devils are 0-1 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alabama State is shooting 29.5% from the field this season, 15.4 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 57.7 points per game, 22.2 fewer points than the 79.9 Alabama State allows to opponents.

The Hornets and Delta Devils square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cordasia Harris is averaging 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Hornets.

Serenity Echols is averaging 4.3 points for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 42.0 points, 25.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 28.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 55.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

