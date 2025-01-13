Mississippi Valley State hosts Texas Southern after Hayes’ 24-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (4-11, 1-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-14, 0-3 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 7…

Texas Southern Tigers (4-11, 1-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-14, 0-3 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -15; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays Mississippi Valley State after Zaire Hayes scored 24 points in Texas Southern’s 71-66 overtime victory over the Grambling Tigers.

The Delta Devils have gone 2-1 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 2-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 1-1 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is sixth in the SWAC scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern averages 71.7 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 84.4 Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents.

The Delta Devils and Tigers face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Sanders is averaging 8.7 points for the Delta Devils.

Kavion McClain is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 23.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

