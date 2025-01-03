Mississippi Valley State faces Alabama State, seeks to halt 4-game slide

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-11) at Alabama State Hornets (4-9) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-11) at Alabama State Hornets (4-9)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State aims to stop its four-game skid with a win against Alabama State.

The Hornets have gone 2-0 in home games. Alabama State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-11 away from home. Mississippi Valley State allows 85.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 34.5 points per game.

Alabama State scores 76.3 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 85.7 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 51.2 points per game, 30.2 fewer points than the 81.4 Alabama State gives up to opponents.

The Hornets and Delta Devils meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hines is averaging 14.8 points for the Hornets.

Donovan Sanders is averaging 8.6 points for the Delta Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 51.6 points, 22.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

