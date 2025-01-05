Mississippi Valley State faces Alabama A&M after Stredic’s 21-point performance

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-12, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-12, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-9, 1-0 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays Alabama A&M after Alvin Stredic Jr. scored 21 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 84-55 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-4 at home. Alabama A&M is third in the SWAC with 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Quincy McGriff averaging 4.0.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-1 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 2-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alabama A&M’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Alabama A&M allows.

The Bulldogs and Delta Devils match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Moodie is averaging 12.2 points for the Bulldogs.

Arthur Tate averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 52.8 points, 23.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

