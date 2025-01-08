Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils face the Texas Southern Tigers on 7-game skid

Texas Southern Tigers (3-10, 2-0 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-12, 0-2 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 7…

Texas Southern Tigers (3-10, 2-0 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-12, 0-2 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State aims to break its seven-game skid when the Delta Devils take on Texas Southern.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-1 in home games. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 2-0 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 65.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 81.8 Mississippi Valley State gives up to opponents.

The Delta Devils and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeda Murphy is averaging 4.4 points for the Delta Devils.

Courtlyn Loudermill averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

