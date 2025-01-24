Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils face the Grambling Tigers on 10-game skid

Grambling Tigers (4-14, 1-4 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-17, 0-6 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Grambling Tigers (4-14, 1-4 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-17, 0-6 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State looks to stop its 10-game skid when the Delta Devils take on Grambling.

The Delta Devils have gone 2-2 at home. Mississippi Valley State has a 2-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers have gone 1-4 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is eighth in the SWAC with 11.7 assists per game led by Mikale Stevenson averaging 4.0.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling’s 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has given up to its opponents (50.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arthur Tate is shooting 41.8% and averaging 10.5 points for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Chilaydrien Newton averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 51.2% from beyond the arc. Ernest Ross is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 53.8 points, 22.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.