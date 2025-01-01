Mississippi State visits Strack and No. 16 Kentucky

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-1) at Kentucky Wildcats (11-1) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky takes…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-1) at Kentucky Wildcats (11-1)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky takes on Mississippi State after Clara Strack scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 88-70 victory against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Wildcats have gone 8-0 at home. Kentucky is fourth in the SEC with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Amelia Hassett averaging 9.1.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 on the road. Mississippi State ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

Kentucky averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State averages 21.8 more points per game (78.9) than Kentucky allows to opponents (57.1).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Amoore is averaging 16.7 points and 7.2 assists for the Wildcats.

Jerkaila Jordan is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

