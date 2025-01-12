Mississippi State visits Georgia following Jordan’s 24-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3, 1-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-8, 1-2 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3, 1-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-8, 1-2 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits Georgia after Jerkaila Jordan scored 24 points in Mississippi State’s 81-77 win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 7-3 in home games. Georgia scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have gone 1-2 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State ranks sixth in the SEC scoring 40.9 points per game in the paint led by Jordan averaging 14.7.

Georgia makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (35.3%). Mississippi State has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Mauri Flournoy is averaging 12.6 points for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Debreasha Powe averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Georgia Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Mississippi State Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

