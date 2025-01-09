Mississippi State takes on No. 10 Oklahoma after Jordan’s 24-point outing

Oklahoma Sooners (13-2, 1-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3, 0-2 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oklahoma Sooners (13-2, 1-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3, 0-2 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces No. 10 Oklahoma after Jerkaila Jordan scored 24 points in Mississippi State’s 95-68 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 on their home court. Mississippi State ranks sixth in the SEC with 41.6 points per game in the paint led by Jordan averaging 13.0.

The Sooners are 1-1 in SEC play. Oklahoma averages 22.4 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Nevaeh Tot with 4.0.

Mississippi State scores 77.6 points, 13.7 more per game than the 63.9 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Mississippi State allows.

The Bulldogs and Sooners face off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Debreasha Powe is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.9 points.

Raegan Beers is scoring 17.1 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Sooners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 89.1 points, 42.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.