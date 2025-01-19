Mississippi State hosts Ole Miss following Thienou’s 29-point outing

Ole Miss Rebels (12-5, 3-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-4, 2-3 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ole Miss Rebels (12-5, 3-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-4, 2-3 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss visits Mississippi State after Sira Thienou scored 29 points in Ole Miss’ 94-69 win against the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 in home games. Mississippi State ranks fourth in the SEC with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Madina Okot averaging 5.5.

The Rebels are 3-2 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Mississippi State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points greater than the 35.9% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Rebels square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerkaila Jordan is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

Madison Scott is averaging 10.5 points and four assists for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 12.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

