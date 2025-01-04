Mississippi State faces No. 2 South Carolina, seeks 10th straight home win

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2, 0-1 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2, 0-1 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts No. 2 South Carolina aiming to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 in home games. Mississippi State scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 23.7 points per game.

The Gamecocks have gone 1-0 against SEC opponents. South Carolina ranks second in the SEC giving up 54.4 points while holding opponents to 34.5% shooting.

Mississippi State averages 78.2 points, 23.8 more per game than the 54.4 South Carolina allows. South Carolina averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Mississippi State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks face off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerkaila Jordan is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bulldogs.

Te-Hina Paopao is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 81.6 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.