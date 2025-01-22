Mississippi State and Auburn meet for conference showdown

Auburn Tigers (10-9, 1-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-5, 2-4 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (10-9, 1-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-5, 2-4 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jerkaila Jordan and Mississippi State host Deyona Gaston and Auburn in SEC action Thursday.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 in home games. Mississippi State is fourth in the SEC with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Madina Okot averaging 5.7.

The Tigers are 1-5 in SEC play. Auburn is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Mississippi State scores 76.9 points, 17.6 more per game than the 59.3 Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 36.4% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Debreasha Powe averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Jordan is shooting 43.0% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

Gaston is averaging 21.4 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Mar’shaun Bostic is averaging 8.9 points, 4.5 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.