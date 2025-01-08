Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-1, 3-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-1, 3-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its 12-game home win streak intact when the Golden Gophers face Rutgers.

The Golden Gophers are 10-0 in home games. Minnesota has a 12-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-4 in conference matchups. Rutgers is sixth in the Big Ten with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Destiny Adams averaging 6.3.

Minnesota averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Minnesota allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Stewart is averaging 11.6 points for the Golden Gophers.

Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.