Minnesota puts home win streak on the line against Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-1, 3-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Rutgers aiming to extend its 12-game home winning streak.

The Golden Gophers have gone 10-0 at home. Minnesota averages 8.8 turnovers per game and is 13-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-4 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is second in the Big Ten with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Chyna Cornwell averaging 4.6.

Minnesota scores 76.6 points, 7.5 more per game than the 69.1 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers scores 20.3 more points per game (71.1) than Minnesota gives up (50.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mallory Heyer is averaging 8.3 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

Kiyomi McMiller is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

