Minnesota hosts No. 20 Purdue following Smith’s 34-point outing

Purdue Boilermakers (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Purdue Boilermakers (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Purdue takes on Minnesota after Braden Smith scored 34 points in Purdue’s 83-64 win against the Toledo Rockets.

The Golden Gophers are 8-2 in home games. Minnesota averages 67.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Boilermakers are 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Minnesota’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Purdue allows. Purdue averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Minnesota gives up.

The Golden Gophers and Boilermakers meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 9.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Golden Gophers.

Smith averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.