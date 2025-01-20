Minnesota faces Iowa after Garcia’s 27-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Iowa after Dawson Garcia scored 27 points in Minnesota’s 84-81 overtime victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Hawkeyes have gone 10-1 in home games. Iowa is third in college basketball with 19.4 assists per game. Brock Harding leads the Hawkeyes averaging 6.2.

The Golden Gophers have gone 1-6 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Iowa averages 88.4 points, 19.6 more per game than the 68.8 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 69.2 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 78.9 Iowa allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Freeman is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 11.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Gophers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 90.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.