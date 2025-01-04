Mingo leads Marshall against Troy after 23-point game

Troy Trojans (9-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (9-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-7, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Troy after Dezayne Mingo scored 23 points in Marshall’s 77-71 victory against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Thundering Herd have gone 8-1 in home games. Marshall is third in the Sun Belt scoring 76.1 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Trojans are 2-0 in Sun Belt play. Troy scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Marshall makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Troy averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Marshall gives up.

The Thundering Herd and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Dawson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.2 points for the Thundering Herd.

Marcus Rigsby Jr. is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 7.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

