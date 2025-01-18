Minessale scores 17, St. Thomas-Minnesota beats Denver 74-62

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nolan Minessale scored 17 points as St. Thomas-Minnesota beat Denver 74-62 on Saturday night. Minessale…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nolan Minessale scored 17 points as St. Thomas-Minnesota beat Denver 74-62 on Saturday night.

Minessale shot 4 of 4 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Tommies (15-5, 5-0 Summit League). Miles Barnstable scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Drake Dobbs shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Sebastian Akins led the Pioneers (6-15, 0-6) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Nicholas Shogbonyo added 11 points for Denver. Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente also put up eight points. The loss was the Pioneers’ ninth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

