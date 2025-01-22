Milwaukee visits Northern Kentucky on 10-game road skid

Milwaukee Panthers (4-16, 1-8 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (6-14, 3-6 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Milwaukee Panthers (4-16, 1-8 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (6-14, 3-6 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will aim to stop its 10-game road losing streak when the Panthers face Northern Kentucky.

The Norse are 3-5 on their home court. Northern Kentucky allows 70.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-8 in Horizon play. Milwaukee averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Northern Kentucky scores 64.9 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 69.4 Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Northern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

The Norse and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halle Idowu is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Norse. Mya Meredith is averaging 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kacee Baumhower is shooting 37.4% and averaging 13.2 points for the Panthers. Anna Lutz is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 59.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

