Milwaukee visits Freeman and Purdue Fort Wayne

Milwaukee Panthers (4-13, 1-5 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-5, 6-0 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Milwaukee Panthers (4-13, 1-5 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-5, 6-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Milwaukee after Sydney Freeman scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 77-37 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Mastodons have gone 6-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is the top team in the Horizon averaging 68.3 points in the paint. Tia Morgan leads the Mastodons with 6.0.

The Panthers have gone 1-5 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee allows 69.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.3 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 61.6 points per game, 0.7 more than the 60.9 Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The Mastodons and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is averaging 10.4 points and 2.1 steals for the Mastodons.

Kacee Baumhower is averaging 13.6 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.