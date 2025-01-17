Milwaukee puts home win streak on the line against Youngstown State

Youngstown State Penguins (11-7, 6-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (12-6, 5-2 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Youngstown State Penguins (11-7, 6-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (12-6, 5-2 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Panthers play Youngstown State.

The Panthers have gone 8-0 at home. Milwaukee has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Penguins are 6-2 in Horizon League play. Youngstown State has a 5-6 record against teams above .500.

Milwaukee makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Youngstown State has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

The Panthers and Penguins match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Pullian averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

Nico Galette is averaging 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Penguins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Penguins: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.