Milwaukee plays Youngstown State, aims for 10th straight home win

Youngstown State Penguins (11-7, 6-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (12-6, 5-2 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Youngstown State looking to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Panthers have gone 8-0 in home games. Milwaukee is the top team in the Horizon League averaging 41.1 points in the paint. Themus Fulks leads the Panthers with 8.5.

The Penguins are 6-2 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is seventh in the Horizon League with 13.4 assists per game led by Nico Galette averaging 2.9.

Milwaukee averages 78.2 points, 8.4 more per game than the 69.8 Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Milwaukee gives up.

The Panthers and Penguins meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Pullian averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

Galette is averaging 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Penguins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Penguins: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

