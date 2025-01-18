Milwaukee hosts Detroit Mercy after Lutz’s 30-point outing

Detroit Mercy Titans (11-5, 5-3 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-15, 1-7 Horizon) Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee…

Detroit Mercy Titans (11-5, 5-3 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-15, 1-7 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit Mercy after Anna Lutz scored 30 points in Milwaukee’s 75-72 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Panthers have gone 3-5 at home. Milwaukee is fifth in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 31.2 rebounds. Lutz leads the Panthers with 5.4 boards.

The Titans are 5-3 in conference play. Detroit Mercy ranks fifth in the Horizon scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Aaliyah McQueen averaging 6.0.

Milwaukee is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Milwaukee gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacee Baumhower is averaging 13.6 points for the Panthers.

Emaia O’Brien is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 14.7 points and two steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 59.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

