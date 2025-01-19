Miller’s late free throws lift Florida Atlantic past Rice 75-73

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Kaleb Glenn scored a layup to tie the game with under a minute remaining and…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Kaleb Glenn scored a layup to tie the game with under a minute remaining and Baba Miller added two free throws with two seconds left to lift Florida Atlantic to a 75-73 win over Rice on Sunday.

Tre Carroll scored 17 points with nine rebounds and five assists for the Owls (10-9, 3-3 American Athletic Conference). KyKy Tandy scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Miller finished 5 of 13 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Owls (11-8, 2-4) were led in scoring by Jacob Dar, who finished with 19 points. Aaron Powell added 15 points for Rice. Caden Powell also had eight points and eight rebounds.

Tandy scored 10 points in the first half and Florida Atlantic went into halftime trailing 43-38. Glenn led Florida Atlantic with 10 points in the second half as their team outscored Rice by seven points over the final half.

Florida Atlantic’s next game is Sunday against North Texas on the road. Rice hosts Tulane on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

