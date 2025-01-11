Miller’s 17 lead Portland State over Idaho 75-63

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr. had 17 points in Portland State’s 75-63 win against Idaho on Saturday night.…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr. had 17 points in Portland State’s 75-63 win against Idaho on Saturday night.

Miller added eight rebounds for the Vikings (10-6, 2-1 Big Sky Conference). Tre-Vaughn Minott scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and added eight rebounds. Jaylin Henderson shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jack Payne led the Vandals (7-10, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Kolton Mitchell added 14 points, seven assists and two steals for Idaho. Tyler Linhardt also put up nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.